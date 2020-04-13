Gov. Abbott says help is on the way for small businesses

AUSTIN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Monday that $50 million in loans has been made available to the state's small businesses, many of which have been hammered by the economic fallout created by the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Abbott said $25 million of the total funds available is the result of a partnership between Goldman Sachs and LiftFund, a San Antonio non-profit that helps start-up businesses with loans.
“We want Texans on the payroll instead of being laid off,” Abbott said. “Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times.”
