Gov. Abbott says mass vaccination hubs will allow Texans to get COVID-19 shots quicker

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at the Arlington Convention Center on Monday touring one of 28 mass vaccination hubs in the state, said that most of the states' supply of COVID-19 vaccine will be directed towards the mass vaccination centers in the future in order for Texans to get their vaccinations in a more timely manner.
Abbott said the hubs, which also include 206 hubs in smaller rural locations, will serve the county that they are located in, as well as the adjacent counties.
He said Texas is expected to receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine each week in January and between 320,0000 and 500,000 second doses.
Just over 800,000 residents — a little more than 84,000 people have received their first and second doses of the vaccine — of the state have been immunized thus far. This figure does not include those living in nursing homes/long-term care facilities.
A total of 1,580,000 doses of the vaccine have been shipped to Texas.
In addition, another 487,500 doses have been delivered to CVS and Walgreen pharmacies to be given in nursing homes/long-term care facilities.
Two mass vaccinations are located in Tyler.
One is conducted by the North East Texas Public Health District and the other is run by UT Health Services.
Last Friday and Saturday NET Health conducted a clinic at the Harvey Convention on the East Texas State Fair grounds.
Another clinic is to be open there early this week.
Patients must have an appointment to get a vaccination.
To get on the list, go to NETHealthCOVID19.org/RegisterForYourFirstDoseModernaVaccine web site.Those on the list will be the first people contacted to make an appointment when more vaccine arrives and the next clinic is scheduled.
Those eligible for vaccinations now are healthcare workers, people age 65-years-old and older and those with chronic health issues.
The decision to vaccinate these groups first was made in hopes of reducing the number of deaths attributed to the virus and to cut down on the number of hospitalizations.
