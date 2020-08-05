Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that Texas school districts have the power to decide exactly how they will reopen this fall, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus continues to infect a significant number of Texans.
Abbott added that only school boards, and not local governments can make the decision when to start classes.
"As it concerns when schools open, we need to make sure they're not bound by any date dictated months in advance by a public health authority," Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).
Abbott also gave an update on the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been distributed by the state.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has given Texas schools with over 59 million masks, 567,948 gallons of sanitizer, 511,294 face shields, and 24,017 thermometers.
Forty warehouses will be spread across the state to make sure Texas schools continue to have the PPE that they need throughout the year.
