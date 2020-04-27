Gov. Abbott says retail, restaurants, movie theaters can open May 1 with restrictions

In a mid-afternoon video conference on Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light to reopening all retail, restaurants, movie theaters and malls beginning on May 1, as the state begins its Phase 1 efforts in the economic recovery phase.
The aforementioned facilities will be limited to a maximum occupancy of 25-percent of capacity. This number could increase to 50-percent on May 18 if there is not a resurgence in the number of confirmed cases of the virus over the next two weeks.
All museums and libraries can also open their doors once again on May 1, but will be limited to 25-percent of normal capacity. Interactive displays in these facilities will not be allowed to be used at this time.
Outdoor sports such as tennis and golf can resume. Sports that require more than four participants cannot resume at this time Abbott said.
Doctors, dentists and nurses will be able to return to work on May 1 with few restrictions.
Hospitals must continue to reserve 50-percent of their bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The governor said that his health committee said that it is not safe for barber shops, hair styling salons, bars and gymnasiums to reopen, but that the hope is these businesses will be able to return to operation no later than mid May.
The health committee is currently working on a plan for summer camps to be able to safely open this summer.
Gov. Abbott stated that taking care of the most vulnerable Texans is the key to keeping the spread of the virus under control.
Twenty-percent of those that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Texas are in the 65-and-up age group, with 75-percent of the state's COVID-19 deaths being in that age segment.
He went on to urge those that are most vulnerable to continue to stay home and to say that additional measures have been implemented to protect those in senior living centers.
