Gov. Abbott says Texas National Guard will disinfect state's nursing homes

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that members of the Texas National Guard will be assigned the task of disinfecting nursing homes across the state.
This is a step to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among some of Texas' most at-risk citizens.
Residents of nursing homes and senior centers account for nearly half of the coronavirus deaths in the state.
Texas is home to more than 1,200 licensed nursing homes and 2,004 licensed senior living centers.
