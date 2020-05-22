Gov. Abbott stops visitations at county and municipal jails in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order that suspends in-person visitations in all county and municipal jails in the state.
Exempt from the mandate are visits by an attorney to meet with a client, or visits by religious leaders or members of the clergy.
The mandate adds an additional safeguard in the fight to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) hot spots, prevent community spread of the virus, and to protect jail staff and inmates.
Gov. Abbott added that jails are urged to use virtual visitation, in order to protect the staff and the inmates.
Protecting vulnerable populations and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
