Gov. Abbott urges Texans to not let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19

Texas saw its fourth straight day of record numbers of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus on Tuesday when health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday. On Tuesday, that number rose to 2,518, a new record for the state since the pandemic began.
The governor said that 104 positive tests came back in neighboring Rusk County today, but that he felt like the bulk of those cases came from a batch of tests recently conducted at a prison in the county.
Nevertheless, Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn't seem to be in panic mode when he discussed several COVID-19-related issues in a Tuesday afternoon teleconference.
"I want you to know that this is the same type of analysis that we use on an ongoing basis as we look into each and every county across the entire state of Texas to figure out exactly what is going on," Abbott said.
And while restrictions have been eased — Texas is also in the middle of Stage 3 of the governor's economic reopening plan which allows restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and other businesses to operate at 50% capacity — Abbott stated that Texans must remain diligent in wearing face coverings, washing hands and practicing social distancing so as to limit the spread of the virus.
Abbott emphasized the need to wear a mask to avoid being an asymptomatic carrier of the disease. Wearing a mask protects others if one is in fact an asymptomatic carrier.
"Businesses have learned safe strategies both for their employees as well as their customers to make sure that they're preventing the spread of COVID-19," he said.
Abbott said during the conference that there are plenty of hospital beds and ventilators available for use all across the state.
