Gov. Abbott urges unemployed to seeks services of Workforce Solutions

AUSTIN — During Tuesday afternoon's state-wide teleconference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged those that are unemployed in the Lone Star State to use the services provided by Workforce Solutions, a free service that links employers to potential employees.
Abbott also stated that he could issue an executive order on Monday, April 27 that would move the state into Phase 2 of the economic recovery plan, as the reopening of Texas continues.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, there was a little more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Texas, with the state recording just over 500 deaths.
