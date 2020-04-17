Governor Abbott says all schools will remain closed for the spring term

AUSTIN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined steps for the state to gradually and safely return to work and other activities during a mid-day video conference.
The governor stressed that the reopening of Texas, “must occur in stages.”
The governor said that all public and private schools, in addition to institutes of higher learning will remain closed for the duration of the spring school term.
He added that Texas Education Association President Noel Candelaria will soon be releasing information on how individual school districts should proceed in concluding the school year, as well as release a plan for graduation.
“We applaud Gov. Abbott for ordering all school buildings to remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester, a step that the Texas State Teachers Association called on the governor to take on April 1. This finally removes uncertainty for hundreds of Texas communities and, health experts say, will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. This is an important health and safety measure for millions of Texans because experts don’t know when this pandemic will subside. Meanwhile, teachers will continue to work with their students to provide lessons and activities -- remotely -- as they have been doing for several weeks.,” Candelaria said in a media release. “The state also must continue working with school districts to ensure educational equity for students with special needs, English language learners and economically disadvantaged children whose families can’t afford computers or Internet access. And school districts must be required to continue finding ways to safely distribute free meals to students in need.”
State parks and historical sights will be the first reopen. These facilities will be allowed to open on Monday, April 20.
On Wednesday, April 22, restrictions will be lifted allowing doctors and other medical professionals to perform some surgeries and conduct testing.
Governor Abbott said that he plans to announce on April 27 additional medical procedures that may, once again, be performed.
Addressing the retail sector, the governor said that starting on April 24 retailers that operate in a “retail to go” manner may reopen for business.
Governor Abbott said his decisions were guided “by doctors and data” and that putting the health and safety of the public first was his top concern.
A state-wide strike force has been set up, comprised of the Lieutenant Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, Comptroller, a team of four nationally recognized health advisors as well as various business and economic leaders in the state to hammer out plans for safely reopening of Texas.
