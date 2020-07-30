Governor extends emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will make available approximately $185 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits during the month of August, as Texas continues to grapple with getting the coronavirus (COVID-19) under control.
The announcement was made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.
“By extending this emergency SNAP funding, the State of Texas is helping to ensure families can continue to put food on the table,” Abbott said. “I remain grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for their ongoing support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The additional SNAP benefits will help Texans purchase foods that provide nutrition to their families,” Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner, said in a news release.
The HHSC administers the SNAP program, which is a federal program that provides food assistance for approximately 1.4 million low-income families and individuals in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.