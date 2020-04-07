Governor orders all state parks and historical sites to close temporarily

AUSTIN — All state parks and historical sites in Texas have been order to temporarily close effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Governor Greg Abbott.
The measure is being taken to strengthen social distancing efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The measure was to guard against large gathering of people.
The parks and historical sites will reopen at the discretion of the governor, according to the media release.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said in the release. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.