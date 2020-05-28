Governor tells Texans summer will be a good time for elective surgeries

AUSTIN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott recommended Texans who are considering having elective surgery should give strong consideration to scheduling the procedures for the summer months.
He said by doing so, the state will be in position to ban non-emergency medical work in order to free up hospital beds if coronavirus (COVID-19) cases start to spike later this year.
“We want to make sure that people who have cancer concerns or heart concerns or other different types of concerns, they get fully addressed right now,” he said.
Abbott made the comment at a news briefing that took place in Amarillo, where he had a lengthy, closed-door meeting with area politicians before proclaiming the Panhandle city has "turned the corner” in trying to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.
