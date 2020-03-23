High school athletes, we want to hear from you

While coronavirus (COVID-19) has shut down the high school sports world, at least for the time being, we at the Jacksonville Progress want to make sure that the high school athletes in Cherokee and southern Smith County get the attention that they deserve, especially the seniors.
We know you guys would rather be on the field, court, course or in the gym than sitting around in what has become life's holding pattern.
We would rather be out there covering your team and writing stories about your successes.
Nevertheless, let us hear from you, especially if you play Spring sports (soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, track and field and golf).
Just send an email to sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com and let us know your name, your sport and what school you attend and we will get in touch with you and profile you.
Don't worry, there is no charge for this; as your story is a news item.
You guys work hard on being the best that you can be, and we would like to recognize you for that.
So, from Brook Hill to Wells, Troup to Rusk, Bullard to New Summerfield and of course in Jacksonville, we want to hear from you and tell your story.
