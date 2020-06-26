Hodge Unit in Rusk has 85 offenders under Medical Restriction

RUSK — Eighty-five offenders at the Texas Department Criminal Justice's (TDCJ) Hodge Unit in Rusk are currently under Medical Restriction.
Medical Restriction means that their is restriction of the movement of well offenders, who may have been exposed to COVID-19, for monitoring.
One person is now under Medical Isolation at the Hodge Unit.
According to the TDCJ website, current there is one offende4r who has COVID-19 and one person has recovered from the disease.Texas
