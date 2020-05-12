Jacksonville, Alto housing authorities receive federal funds

Rep. Lance Gooden, (R-TX)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded CARES Act funding for multiple, local public housing authorities in Texas’ 5th congressional district. The funding comes through two different programs funded by the CARES Act, which President Trump signed into law in March.

"The resources in the CARES Act will go a long way in serving our rural communities.” Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) said. “We are grateful to President Trump for authorizing this funding and eager to put it to good use. Most importantly, we are focused on bringing our economy back so that no more emergency deficit spending is necessary to keep our communities afloat."

The CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds can be used for management, maintenance, and resident services to prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing.

The CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program funds support public housing agencies as they provide housing assistance to approximately 2 million, low-income residents served by the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program.

These funds are allocated based on the same formula used for regular, annual appropriation for these programs.

CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds

Edgewood Housing: $11,343

Housing Authority of Alba: $2,696

Housing Authority of Alto: $18,746

Housing Authority of Grand Saline: $22,027

Housing Authority of Kemp: $21,244

Housing Authority of Mabank: $7,765

Housing Authority of Malakoff: $27,923

Housing Authority of Mineola: $10,611

Housing Authority of Trinidad: $23,958

Housing Authority of Wills Point: $19,255

Housing Authority of Winnsboro: $15,900

CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program

Housing Authority of Alto: $4,736

Anderson County Housing Authority: $26,920

Athens Housing Authority: $26,290

Balch Springs Housing Authority: $6,904

Edgewood Housing: $3,856

Jacksonville Housing Authority: $15,866

Terrell Housing Authority: $68,094

Housing Authority of Wills Point: $4,010

 

