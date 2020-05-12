Jacksonville, Alto housing authorities receive federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded CARES Act funding for multiple, local public housing authorities in Texas’ 5th congressional district. The funding comes through two different programs funded by the CARES Act, which President Trump signed into law in March.
"The resources in the CARES Act will go a long way in serving our rural communities.” Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) said. “We are grateful to President Trump for authorizing this funding and eager to put it to good use. Most importantly, we are focused on bringing our economy back so that no more emergency deficit spending is necessary to keep our communities afloat."
The CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds can be used for management, maintenance, and resident services to prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing.
The CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program funds support public housing agencies as they provide housing assistance to approximately 2 million, low-income residents served by the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program.
These funds are allocated based on the same formula used for regular, annual appropriation for these programs.
CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
Edgewood Housing: $11,343
Housing Authority of Alba: $2,696
Housing Authority of Alto: $18,746
Housing Authority of Grand Saline: $22,027
Housing Authority of Kemp: $21,244
Housing Authority of Mabank: $7,765
Housing Authority of Malakoff: $27,923
Housing Authority of Mineola: $10,611
Housing Authority of Trinidad: $23,958
Housing Authority of Wills Point: $19,255
Housing Authority of Winnsboro: $15,900
CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
Housing Authority of Alto: $4,736
Anderson County Housing Authority: $26,920
Athens Housing Authority: $26,290
Balch Springs Housing Authority: $6,904
Edgewood Housing: $3,856
Jacksonville Housing Authority: $15,866
Terrell Housing Authority: $68,094
Housing Authority of Wills Point: $4,010
