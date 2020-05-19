Jacksonville Apex Cinema to reopen on June 5

Local movie buffs have something to look forward to, once again.
The Apex Cinema in Jacksonville will be re-opening on June 5, after being closed since mid March due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Re-opening weekend will feature five classics: “The Hunger Games”, “Twilight”, “American Sniper”, “Madagascar” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth”.
Tickets are not on sale yet, but will be priced at a reduced rate, according to information released by the company.
Information will be forthcoming on special protocols that will be implemented in order that social distancing may be followed.
