Jacksonville businesses can begin phased reopening May 1

The City of Jacksonville released a plan on Friday for a phased reopening for businesses operating within the city limits.
The announcement came via a media release and video that features Randy Gorham, Mayor; Keith Fortner, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator and Greg Smith, City Manager.
The first phase of openings will begin on May 1 and will follow social distancing guidelines.
“These last 3-4 weeks have been challenging to say the least, and an experience that many of us have never been through before” Gorham said. “Nevertheless, the citizens of Jacksonville have stepped up to the challenge and have abided by the governor's order that he issued at the end of March and the City of Jacksonville's Emergency Management Team's recommendations.”
According to Smith, businesses that can reopen, with restrictions, in Phase 1include retail stores, hair salons, tanning salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, professional offices, general offices (which provide non-essential services), medical offices and manufacturing facilities.
Businesses that cannot reopen at this time include public gathering businesses or locations, venues, gyms, movie theaters, nursing homes to visitors, restaurant dining rooms, bars and sporting facilities.
Smith went on to say, “The City of Jacksonville will evaluate the next phase of openings on May 10 and will determine what, or if any other businesses may open.”
Phase II openings could begin as early as May 15, Smith said.
There are no changes in closures to any of the city facilities, according to Smith.
Fortner said that of the 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, only one case was within the City of Jacksonville.
He added that while there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Jacksonville, citizens are urged to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control through all three phases of the reopening process.
“As we open back up, we must do everything that we can to ensure that we continue to be vigilant and keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum,” Gorham said.
