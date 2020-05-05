Officials have confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Jacksonville, according to a release from the City of Jacksonville late Tuesday afternoon.
"Cherokee County case No. 18 is located within the City limits of Jacksonville. This is the fourth reported case in the Jacksonville City limits, and the third of three active cases in the Jacksonville City limits," the release stated.
For questions, please contact the City at (903) 586-5916, or COVID19@jacksonvilletx.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.