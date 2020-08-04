While educational institutions are forced to rethink plans in preparing for back-to-school preparations in continued response to a national pandemic, Jacksonville College already has a distance-learning system in place that will help for a smooth transition.
“This is really no different than any other semester,” said Dr. Mike Smith, Jacksonville College president. “We've offered classes online for several years now, so students have had a choice. We're starting back face-to face on Aug. 12, and if the virus hits, and forces a close-down, then our students will just transition to online learning (completely).”
Online courses are a popular option for JC students, and online enrollment fluctuates from semester to semester.
“We really won't know what that number is until they register, and we're about 2-3 weeks out – they can add or drop courses all the way until Aug. 19, so it's sometime after that when we get a true idea of enrollment numbers,” Smith said.
The campus closed in March, during Spring Break, when the COVID-19 pandemic was first announced, and online courses were the only offering this summer, he said.
“We're ready to go and to get going now,” he said.
The college recently released its 020 Fall COVID-19 Guidelines, with Smith noting that “the administration, faculty and staff of Jacksonville College are working diligently to establish the most effective policies to ensure the success and well-being of our entire college community. Patience, effort and understanding will be required, and MUCH APPRECIATED!”
The school's Fall 2020 policy updates are as outlined:
Instruction
• Face to Face classes will be conducted in a hybrid format.
– Classes of over 50% classroom seating capacity will be divided into A and B groups. For example, in a Monday/Wednesday class, the A group will meet for instruction on Mondays and utilize Wednesdays for completing class assignments on line. The B group will meet for instruction on Wednesdays and utilize Mondays for completing class assignments online. Tuesday/Thursday courses will follow the same format.
– Any class of less than 50% classroom seating capacity will be attend both class days as usual.
• Students must have the necessary capabilities for online instruction whether on campus or at home (computer with high speed internet, webcams, computer compatible with Respondus Lockdown Browser). Should it become necessary to move instruction completely online at any point during the semester, it will not be possible to conduct the remainder of the semester without online capabilities.
Face Masks
• Students, staff and faculty will be required to wear face masks in all common areas: classroom buildings, chapel, library, SUB, housing common areas.
• Face masks must cover nose and mouth.
• Students, staff, and faculty must provide their own masks. (Disposable, surgical, or cloth)
• Information on caring for masks will be posted in campus buildings and on the JC website.
Sanitizing Procedures
• Students, staff, and faculty will follow a “Self-Responsibility” Model for disinfecting personal and public spaces.
• Hand sanitizing gel and disinfecting wipes will be available for public spaces (classrooms, cafeteria, and such).
• Students, staff, and faculty should provide their own supply of sanitizing gel and other disinfecting products for personal spaces (offices, dorm rooms, and such).
• Cleaning procedures for public and personal spaces will be posted in campus buildings and on the JC website.
Temperature Checks
• Temperature checks for all resident students will be conducted prior to lunch on Mondays and prior to chapel on Wednesdays
• Resident students may also see Housing Directors for daily temperature checks if desired.
• Commuter students must report to the Business Office for temperature checks each day when they arrive on campus before attending classes.
• Faculty and Staff must self-check temperature daily.
• Students with temperatures of 100.4 or over will be sent to a medical clinic for COVID-19 testing. All medical expense will be the responsibility of the student.
• Positive Test results will require the student or employee to quarantine. Determined length of quarantine must be under the direction of a medical professional. Students may quarantine at home or in the residence hall.
• Students, staff, or faculty who are exposed in close proximity to a person who tests positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (The number of days for quarantine may be adjusted under the direction of a medical professional.) Students may quarantine at home or in the residence hall.
Travel
• Students, staff and faculty are discouraged from traveling to known “high-risk areas.”
• Resident students, who must travel from campus overnight, must notify housing through proper channels. Temperature checks are required upon return.
Visitors on Campus
• Residence halls, chapel, and other campus buildings are not open to visitors.
Acknowledgement and Agreement
• Students, staff, and faculty must sign a “Jacksonville College Safety Protocol Adherence Agreement.” (protocols as outlined in the Jacksonville College 2020 Fall COVID-19 Guidelines)
• Students, staff, and faculty, must sign a waiver, accepting the risks and responsibilities of participation with Jacksonville College during the COVID-19 outbreak, and releasing Jacksonville College from any liability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.