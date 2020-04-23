Jacksonville College: Spring commencement ceremony canceled

Jacksonville College announced earlier this week that its May 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been canceled.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on May 9.
Graduates have been invited to take part in the May 2021 Commencement Ceremony.
The institute decided earlier this month to finish the Spring semester in an on-line only fashion in order to protect students, faculty and staff against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
