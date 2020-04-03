Jacksonville College to complete Spring semester online

Due to the continuation of coronavirus (COVID-19), Jacksonville College officials have made the decision for its students to complete the Spring semester online.
All off the college's on-campus offices will remain closed through April 15.
The plan to re-open offices will be reevaluated prior to April 15, and could be extended if conditions warrant.
These decisions are being made for the safety and well-being of the college college, according to a statement issued by JC.
