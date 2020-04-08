Jacksonville grocer aims to protect customers and employees

Working in a grocery store can be a dangerous these days with markets all over the nation swamped with shoppers, who are socking away provisions in a robust manner amidst the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Multiple media outlets reported on Monday that four grocery store workers in the United States have died recently as a result of coronavirus.
One New Jersey resident passed away, another victim lived in Maryland and two were from the Chicago area.
At this time there are no known reports of any grocery store employees having died in Texas.
And, at least one Jacksonville grocer, Super Gallo Mercado, is asking its customers to be considerate of its employes during this difficult period, as many food store workers are having to work long hours with minimal personal protective equipment in order to for their stores to be able to satisfy their customers' demand.
Super Gallo posted on its Facebook page that while its associates have been striving to keep the shelves full and the facility and fixtures cleaned and sanitized the popular South Jackson St. food mart would appreciate its customers implementing a few simply steps that will help everyone fight the spread of the deadly virus.
The message asks its shoppers to sanitize their hands before entering the store, practice social distancing while in the store and limit the number of people shopping.
If a customer must bring children into the store, make sure they are in the shopping cart or stay close by the accompanying adult at all times.
