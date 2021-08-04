Jacksonville has lowest rate of vaccinated in Cherokee County

Jacksonville and Alto have the lowest percent of their respective citizens who haver received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine compared to other county towns, according to information supplied by Texas Department of State Health Services/SimpleMaps.org.
On the other end of the spectrum is New Summerfield and Bullard, who have the highest percentage of total residents that have been given at least one of the shots.
Jacksonville's 25.24% vaccination rate fell slightly behind Alto, who has a 25.39% rate.
Having 46.76% of its 212 residents vaccinated put New Summerfield in first place, followed by Bullard, who has 34.32% of its 12,802 residents having had at least one injection.
In the middle of the pack are Wells (33.93%), Rusk (29.88%) and Troup (27.74%).
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday, 192,120, 576 Americans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That translates to 57.9% of the population.
Note: Texas Department of State Health Services/SimpleMags.org data was as of Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.