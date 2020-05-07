Officials with a Jacksonville nursing home have confirmed that an employee “has a presumptive positive” result for COVID-19, and that the individual was retested on May 6.
The individual has been on leave since receiving initial test results.
“We are currently waiting on the results (from the re-test) but have continued to follow the regulations and procedures from the Cherokee Health Department and Texas Health and Human Services,” said Cheryl Eubanks, administrator of Legacy at Jacksonville. “We have had no other positive or presumptive positive cases reported for staff or residents for Legacy at Jacksonville.”
Initial testing of the unidentified employee was done April 28, she said, with results reported immediately to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, which oversees COVID-19 information in the county.
Officials at state and corporate levels – the Jacksonville facility at 810 Bellaire is operated by Southwest LTC – also were contacted, as were residents' families.
The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared in mid-March by the World Health Organization, and agencies at federal, state and local levels established guidelines in response to the virus.
Since that time, the local nursing home – along with numerous other facilities across the nation – has been following these guidelines, and staff “are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” according to a statement to the Jacksonville Progress that was released Thursday by Legacy.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated,” the statement noted.
Eubanks said that since the employee was first notified of initial test results, residents are being monitored several times daily for temperature changes, along with other assessments, while employees are assessed as “as they come and go” to work, according to federal, state and county authorities.
“The local health authority will make the determination for any employee to return to work going forward,” the statement noted, with Eubanks clarifying that “local” refers to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, who she said will determine “when or if the employee can return to work, depending on the results of the re-test.”
“The main thing is to keep our residents safe and protected,” she said.
The employee's name has not been disclosed by officials, who cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
The HIPAA Privacy Rule mandates the protection and privacy of all health information, according to https://hipaa-101.com, which specifically defines the authorized uses and disclosures of 'individually-identifiable' health information.”
