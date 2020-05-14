Jacksonville city officials have confirmed a new COVID-19 case within city limits, according to a release issued Wednesday evening.
"Cherokee County Case #27 is located within the City limits of Jacksonville. This is the fifth reported case in the Jacksonville City limits, and the third of three active cases in the City limits. Two cases have recovered," the release noted.
For questions, please contact the City at (903) 586-5916, or COVID19@jacksonvilletx.org
