In response to the Trump Administration’s updated nationwide social distancing guidelines, the City of Jacksonville will continue to restrict access of city facilities to the public through April 30.
However, at this time, a Shelter-in-Place order is not in place, according to a release issued Monday by city officials.
Closures include:
• Jacksonville City Hall
• Jacksonville Public Library
• Jacksonville Municipal Court
• Jacksonville Customer Service Center
• Jacksonville Animal Shelter
• Utilities Payments Drive-thru window
• Norman Activity Center
• Vanishing Texana Museum
• Love’s Lookout Visitors Center
• The Jacksonville (Stacy D. Hunter) Recreation Center
• Jacksonville Sports Complex
In keeping with federal guidelines, the Jacksonville Police Department lobby remains open, the release noted. However, although city municipal parks remain open, residents are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines, including keeping a safe six-foot distance from other attendees.
If determined to be a problem, the City may consider closing certain parks or certain parks aspects, such as the basketball and tennis courts, and playground areas.
At this time, Lake Jacksonville will remain open to normal activities.
The City Emergency Management Team continues to work with partners to monitor the situation. City staff continues to work in normal job functions and, continue to gradually adjust to these changes in serving the residents of Jacksonville in the best way possible, including increased telephone service and COVID-19 updates-as-needed on the Jacksonville City website’s www.jacksonvilletx.org ‘Emergency Management’ tab, the release stated.
