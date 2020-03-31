Jacksonville ISD staff and students could return to their campuses by early May, according to district officials.
"In accordance with Governor Abbott's Executive Order, we will remain closed through May 1. We hope to have staff return on Monday, May 4, and students on Tuesday, May 5," said Jacksonville ISD public information officer Grace Traylor.
Lunches will continue to be provided each weekday in the East Side drive-through, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Meanwhile, online instruction as well as paper packets are available for each grade level at jisd.org, Traylor said.
