Jacksonville Walmart will soon start offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart revealed this week that 16 of its East Texas stores in 11 cities will soon be offering COVID-19 immunizations, which will be a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Walmart in Jacksonville will be one of the locations that those that qualify may choose to provide their injections.
Other East Texas Walmart locations included on the list are Athens, Atlanta, Crockett, Gun Barrel City, Kilgore, Longview (four Walmart locations and one Sam's Club site), Lufkin (Walmart and Sam's Club), Marshall, Palestine and Sulphur Springs.
Individuals must register in advance for an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Registration for the East Texas locations has not opened yet.
People are urged to visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 to register, once registration begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.