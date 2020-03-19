In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Jacksonville ISD officials have said they “Governor (Greg) Abbott’s Executive Order to keep our facilities closed through April 3.”
JISD public relations director Grace Traylor noted that local area superintendents will reassess the situation April 1, aware of “the possibility of Gov. Abbott extending that date.”
Meanwhile, she added, “UIL has issued a May 4, 2020, re-start date for all UIL events to take place.”
The local school district continues to provide daily “to-go” lunches for students as part of a car-side service available at East Side Elementary at the Waco Street cafeteria drive. Students must be inside the car to receive lunch.
School work will be made available to families of students: “Continuing instruction online instruction and activities will be on our websites by the end of the day Friday, March 20, and paper copies will be available for pick up at the East Side lunch pick up location beginning Monday, March 23.
“Our administrators and principals have reacted swiftly and creatively to provide grade appropriate activities for our students,” Traylor said. “We continue to encourage all staff and students to follow the CDC protocols of social distancing, thorough hand washing, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 as the state makes every attempt to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.”
A more complete list of school responses will be published in Saturday's Jacksonville Progress.
