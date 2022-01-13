JISD dismisses classes through Tuesday, UIL events to continue

The Jacksonville Independent School District will be closed from Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18 due to “staff shortages and excessive student absences”, according to a release published by the district on Thursday afternoon.
The brief stated that all University Interscholastic League events will continue as scheduled.
The district was already slated to be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday.
School officials are hoping the additional days added to the holiday will help return things to normal as the district continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.