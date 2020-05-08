Kohl's to reopen Texas stores on Monday

A Kohl's associate sanitizes a counter as she awaits to serve a customer. The department store chain plans to reopen its Texas stores on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Kohl's

Kohl's plans on reopening all of its Texas stores on Monday, according to a media release from the company.

" In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and staff operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates," according to the statement.

Photos released by Kohl's show employees wearing face masks, hand sanitation stations at the front of the store, and markers on the floor for social distancing.

Kohl's has a location in Tyler (7715 S. Broadway).

 

