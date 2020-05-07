Lake Jacksonville to remain closed to swimming, beach activities and public gatherings

The City of Jacksonville has decided that Lake Jacksonville will remain closed to swimming, beach activities and public gatherings until further notice.
This applies to the Recreation/Concession Stand area, Kiwanis Park and other swimming areas that are accessible from City and County roads.
Fishing tournaments will continued to be banned, as they are considered as public gatherings, just as golf tournaments are, according to Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order.
The Lake remains open to other boating activities, personal watercraft, while picnic areas remain open for public use as long as safe social distancing is practiced and washing hands frequently. It is also recommended to wear face masks.
In response to incidences of public disregard of closed areas marked by signage, the City has installed temporary barriers to prevent individuals from entering closed areas. “It is a City ordinance violation to disregard barriers enforceable with a citation.” Joe Williams, Jacksonville Police Chief said. “Please abide by these temporary restrictions to keep yourself and others safe.”
“The City takes the health and safety of all park and Lake users very seriously.” Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said. “We want our residents and our visitors to enjoy the Lake and to obey the law.”
