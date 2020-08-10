Latest county COVID-19 numbers bolstered by outbreak at Rusk prisons

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 1,110 after a recent outbreak of the virus in state jail facilities in Rusk.
On the positive side, there have been 853 recoveries, with 255 active cases on record currently. Seventy-five individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
Jacksonville has the greatest number of cases, with 506, followed by Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities in Rusk with 221.
City residents in Rusk account for 160 cases and 75 cases have been attributed to the Rusk State Hospital.
The leading age groups for confirmed cases is the 21-30 segment with 168 (15.1%) cases.
The 41-50s have 137 (12.3%), followed by the 51-60 age group with 130 (11.7%) cases.
Figures used in this story were supplied by Cherokee County Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.