Local McDonald's units offering free Thank You Meals

McDonald's in Jacksonville and Rusk are joining the chain's restaurant across North Texas in offering free Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5.
The meals will be available for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics in appreciation for their commitment to the health and safety of the community, according to a McDonald's media release.
While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.