Lufkin mayor issues advisory directive calling for use of masks

Lufkin mayor Bob Brown issued an advisory directive, asking for individuals in the city to wear a face covering when they are inside businesses.
The directive is applicable for people above the age of 10. If a person is eating or drinking inside a business, they are exempt from having to wear a face covering.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas rose by more than 5,300 on Sunday, as the state continues to attempt to turn the tide in the number of new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.