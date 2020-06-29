Lufkin mayor issues advisory directive calling for use of masks

Lufkin mayor Bob Brown issued an advisory directive, asking for individuals in the city to wear a face covering when they are inside businesses.

The directive is applicable for people above the age of 10. If a person is eating or drinking inside a business, they are exempt from having to wear a face covering.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas rose by more than 5,300 on Sunday, as the state continues to attempt to turn the tide in the number of new cases.

Tags

Recommended for you