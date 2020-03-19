Major League Soccer, English leagues' season could stretch into Dec.

All Major League Soccer (MLS) matches have been postponed until May 10, in order to limit the size of gatherings, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control as a measure to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This could push the close of the season into the month of December, league officials say.
The league is committed to playing a full season.
The MLS is the highest level of men's soccer played in the United States and Canada.
Across the pond, the Football Association and the Premier League have suspended their slate of matches until April 30.
England's Football Association and the Premier League said it was waiving a regulation which dictates that the domestic season has to finish by June 1.
English soccer was initially suspended until April 4 last Friday, although that period always seemed likely to be extended — especially after the British government this week advised against mass gatherings amid the virus outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.