McDonald's taking extra measures to insure workers are in good health

McDonald's has implemented measures to insure those working in its restaurants are well and are in good health.
Upon reporting for duty, associates will be asked if they have been diagnosed with, or are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-10). They also will be asked if they have been in close contact within the last 14 days with anyone infected with the virus, or if they have been advised by someone in the medical field to self-quarantine as a result of the possibility of being exposed to coronavirus.
If an employee answers “yes” to any of these questions, they will not be able to work and will be sent home and not allowed to return to duty until they have been cleared by a health care professional.
Associates answering no to all of the questions will be permitted to start work.
