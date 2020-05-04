Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Rusk on Tuesday

A coronavirus (COVID-19) mobile testing site will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the First Baptist Church in Rusk.
The church is located at 372 East 4th St.
There is no charge for the testing, but you must register in advance (txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400. Tests will be administered by appointment only.
To be screened you must have at least one of the following symptoms: fever, aches, or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and/or smell.
According to Sergio Servin, Cherokee County Emergency Management Coordinator, the Mobile Project is a collaborative effort among the Texas Department of Health & Human Services, the Texas Military Department, the Regional Advisory Council and the Texas Emergency Management Task Force.
