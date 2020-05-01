Most Jacksonville eateries opt to keep dining rooms closed

While most Jacksonville restaurants elected to keep their respective dining rooms closed to the lunch crowd on Friday — the first day that restaurants could reopen (with restrictions) as Texas begins a phased reopening amidst coronavirus — several local eateries that choose to welcome diners to a table drew nice crowds.
Jalapeño Tree, Posados and Chicken Express all proved to be popular dine-in spots during the noon hour on Friday.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., a check at Chicken Express indicated that roughly two-thirds of its maximum occupancy of 24 people were eating a meal in its dining area.
At the near-by Posados, about 20 diners enjoyed their south-of-the-border favorites inside, once again.
A random check indicated that, perhaps, more folks anticipated their local food establishments to return to dine-in service on Friday as drive-through lines were exceptionally long during the lunch hour at McDonald's, Burger King, both Dairy Queen locations and Taco Bell.
According to Lynann Young, franchise owner of McDonald's in Jacksonville and Rusk, the decision on weather or not to open for restaurant owners and operators isn't as simple as turning on the lights and unlocking the doors.
“For us it was a personal decision,” Young said. “We want to do what we believe is best for our community; therefore, we decided to continue with drive thru service, take out and ordering on our app.
“There are a lot of (extra) rules that must be followed in order to open your dining room, and that is very hard to maintain. For example, if we had decided to open, our Playland would not have been allowed to open, and we didn't want to disappoint the children.”
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's “Open Texas” plan calls for restaurants to be limited to 25-percent of their normal seating capacity in Phase I. Only disposable menus can be used, a hand sanitizing station must be made available for customers when they enter the restaurant, and tables may contain no more than six guests and be spaced six-feet apart, are just a few of the safety measures that restaurants must now follow.
Young said that the coronavirus situation continues to change rapidly for eateries and for that reason she could not speculate on when the local McDonald's will return dine-in service.
“The situation is so fluid,” she said. “Some days it seems like things are changing by the hour.
“The community has been so supportive of us during these difficult times, and we want the people to know that we will continue to be here for them, and will serve them in the best and safest way possible.”
