Nacogdoches County reports first COVID-19 case

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 6:32 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, according to the Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management.
No details on the patient were provided.
