Nearly 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wed., 105 deaths

Texas set a new record on Wednesday when 10,975 newly reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported.
The daily death toll was 105, which is the third-highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since the arrival of the virus earlier this year.
In testing, Texas' positivity rate stood at 16.81 percent on Wednesday, down less than one percent from the day before.
Hidalgo and Cameron counties have been particularly hard hit this week. Refrigerated trucks have been brought in for the storage of bodies, as medical examiners' offices and funeral homes in the area have run out of space to store the remains.
