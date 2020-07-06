Nearly a third of Jacksonville's COVID-19 cases are in 21-30 age group

COVID-19 is affecting young people in Jacksonville at a noteworthy rate.
According to the latest statistics issued by the City of Jacksonville, 65.5 percent (59) of the 90 virus cases that have stricken Jacksonville residents have attacked the 40-and-below age groups.
The 21-30 age division has been particularly hard hit, with 28 (31.1 percent) people in the grouping having tested positive for COVID-19.
The second highest segment involves the 11-20 group that has seen 15 (16.7 percent) positive cases.
Thus far, 47 of Jacksonville's cases have been females, with males accounting for 44 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.