Nearly a third of Jacksonville's COVID-19 cases are in 21-30 age group

COVID-19 is affecting young people in Jacksonville at a noteworthy rate.

According to the latest statistics issued by the City of Jacksonville, 65.5 percent (59) of the 90 virus cases that have stricken Jacksonville residents have attacked the 40-and-below age groups.

The 21-30 age division has been particularly hard hit, with 28 (31.1 percent) people in the grouping having tested positive for COVID-19.

The second highest segment involves the 11-20 group that has seen 15 (16.7 percent) positive cases.

Thus far, 47 of Jacksonville's cases have been females, with males accounting for 44 cases.

