NET Health gives more details concerning Smith County COVID cases

TYLER — NET Health and Smith County officials offered up demographic details on Smith County's 53 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during a mid-day press conference on Friday.
Forty four patients live in Tyler, four are from Flint, three call Whitehouse home while Hideaway and Troup each have a single case.
NET Health CEO George Roberts added that 32 cases were community spread and 21 were travel related.
Twenty eight of those with the virus are female while 23 are males.
Most (20) of those suffering from caronavirus are in the 61-80 year-old age bracket. Nineteen patients are between the ages of 41 and 69, with the 21-40 bracket having 10 patients. Three individuals with coronavirus are older than 80 years-old and one is in the 0-20 age group.
