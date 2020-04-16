NET Health says 4 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County, but curve is flattening

TYLER — Four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed on Thursday afternoon in Smith County. The county now has 112 confirmed cases of the virus.
NET Health CEO George Roberts said 47 patients have recovered.
He also indicated that data is showing the virus' curve in Smith County is beginning to flatten, but that it is still too early for anyone to let their guard down when it comes to prevention efforts such as social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.