New COVID-19 cases surge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES — The number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased by five in Nacogdoches County.
Officials say 11 individuals have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 9:12 am
