New school year opens smoothly for JISD students

So far, so good for students attending the Jacksonville Independent School District, whether that be in-person or by virtual means, is the word from school district officials as classes got under way on Tuesday.
Most everyone seemed prepared for the new ground rules that have been implemented in hopes of quelling the spread of COVID-19.
Face masks or face shields, social distancing, spacing out of desks in many classrooms, frequent hand washing and/or sanitizing are just a few of the things students had added to their plates by the pandemic.
Jacksonville students have always seemed to be very caring, so implementing and following good habits to keep each other safe is not surprising.
Students will now attempt to settle in the groove, just as they would in any other year.
Perhaps some are reminding themselves that it isn't that long until the Labor Day Holiday, which means a much-needed three day weekend.
Another thing to look forward to is the start of Fightin' Indian football. Jacksonville will open the season at the Historic Tomato Bowl by taking on the Crandall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
