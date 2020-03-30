NEW SUMMERFIELD – The lobby at New Summerfield City Hall is closed to the public, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately.
According to a release from city officials, “Since COVID-19 has continued to spread, Mayor Jane Barrow has made the decision to close the lobby at city hall to the public until further notice to protect the citizens we serve, as well as the staff of the City of New Summerfield.
“All other cities in Cherokee County have closed their lobby’s as well,” the notice continued. “Mayor Barrow also thinks it’s best if we cancel the April meeting.”
Although visitors will not be admitted access inside the building, staff will be in office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to handle phone and email requests, according to City Secretary Casey Davis.
“All emergency services and regular city services will continue as normal. These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, in conjunction with the state-wide public health disaster issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbot,” he said.
City hall employees may be reached by phone at (903) 726-3651.
Individuals who need to make a utility payment may use a night drop slot located in the front door of City Hall, or may pay online at www.newsummerfield.us, under utility payments. Or, call the office, 903-726-3651 and select Option #1.
Any overage paid on utilities in the night drop will be credited to the customers account, Davis said.
For online court payments, visit www.newsummerfield.us or pay by telephone by calling the Municipal Court Clerk at 903-726-3651, option #2.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our residents,” Davis said.
