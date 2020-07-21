Newly reported cases of COVID-19 number 32 in Cherokee County

Thirty-two newly reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded on Monday by Cherokee County Public Health, bringing the county's total case count to 547.
Recoveries stand at 315, while active cases total 230.
Jacksonville residents account for 315 cases, Rusk has 85 confirmed cases and Bullard has 36.
Individuals between the ages of 11 and 40 account for 255 (46.6%) of the total cases.
The 21-30 age group has 97 (17.7 %) confirmed cases, followed closely by the 11-20 group with 80 (14.6%) cases, and the 51-60 segment, who number 79 cases (14.4%).
