News from the NFL: 2 big names released; Coach Payton has COVID-19

Denver has released quarterback Joe Flacco while running back Todd Gurley was sent packing by the Los Angeles Rams.
Flacco, 35, is a former Super Bowl MVP as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
After only one season in Denver, the Broncos have parted ways with Flacco for medical reason. He suffered a neck injury last season and was 2-6 as the Bronco starter.
Flacco is now an unrestricted free agent.
Gurley, 25, a former University of Georgia star, was the 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft.
His rushing and receiving numbers declined significantly last year after he helped guide the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Payton fell ill on Sunday, took a test the following day, with the test results coming back on Thursday afternoon.
Payton is thought to be the first NFL player or coach to have tested positive for the virus.
He is expected to make a complete recovery.
