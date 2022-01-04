No change in COVID protocols for JISD and most other ETX school districts

Most most public schools in the area are set to return to class on Wednesday amid a nation-wide COVID-19 outbreak that is being fueled by the extremely contagious omicron variant.
And while the variant has changed in the past few weeks, the protocols that the school districts in Jacksonville, Bullard, Troup, New Summerfield and at The Brook Hill School in Bullard are following continue to be the same ones that were implemented in the fall.
Although in the past few days the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that the quarantine period for COVID-19-positive individuals can be reduced from 10 days to five days, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has not adapted this new policy.
According to the latest COVID-19 FAQs 2022 found on the Jacksonville ISD website, the TEA is in the process of reviewing the latest CDC recommendation and is expected to address the topic in the coming days.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 must continue to quarantine for 10 days from the onset of the symptoms, or from the date of the positive test if asymptomatic. The same rule applies to those tested by a health care provider, or individuals who test positive via an at-home test.
The requirements for returning to class can vary slightly from district to district.
The JISD requires three things for students to be able to return to class after testing positive for COVID-19.
First, at least 24 hours have passed since the individual last experienced fever, without having taken fever-reducing medications.
Secondly, the individual's symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); must have improved and finally, at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
In the case of an individual who has symptoms that could be COVID-19 and and who is not evaluated by a medical professional or tested for COVID-19, such individual is assumed to have COVID-19, and the individual may not return to the campus until the individual has completed the same three-step set of criteria listed above.
